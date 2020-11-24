LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With 213 new COVID-19 cases Monday, Fayette County recorded its fifth straight day of more than 200 new positives and ninth in less than two weeks.

The cases pushed the county’s total to 15,849, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday.

The county already has recorded 4,516 cases in November with a week still to go.

The county reported no more deaths, leaving the county’s total at 112.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow the health and safety guidelines to stay safe this Thanksgiving:https://www.lfchd.org/covid-19-safety-tips-for-thanksgiving/. People can slow the spread by continuing to:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.

The county has had only one day under 100 — Sunday, Nov. 1 at 97 — this month.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

15,000: Nov. 20

14,000: Nov. 16

13,000: Nov. 11

12,000: Nov. 5

11,000: Oct. 29

10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: July 28

2,000: July 12

1,000: June 10

1: March 8

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: