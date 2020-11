UPDATE: 7:15 a.m…FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A woman died after being hit by a car early Monday morning in Fayette County.

According to police, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on U.S. 60 — Versailles Road — near Westmoreland Estates. The woman died at the scene, according to police.’

The roadway was closed for several hours in the area while crews investigated, but reopened at about 6 a.m.

o other details about the victim or driver have bee released.