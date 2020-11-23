Salyersville man dies in ATV accident

One of the restaurants publicly flouting Governor Andy Beshear's executive order about indoor dining says it has received a notice from the Northern Kentucky District Health Department, suspending its food service permit.
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Magoffin County man was killed late Saturday night in an ATV accident, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 43-year old Joel Watkins, of Salyersville, was driving an ATV on Oakley Road just after 11:00 p.m. when he lost control, went off the road and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene, according to KSP.
KSP Trooper Tracy Salyer is investigating the deadly crash.
