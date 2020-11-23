Patricia Sheffer named Kentucky Superintendent of the Year

Tom Kenny
Patricia Sheffer/Union County Schools Superintendent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Union County Schools Superintendent Patricia Sheffer has been named the Kentucky 2021 Superintendent of the Year (SOY) by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA).

The award is presented annually through a competitive application
process based on a superintendent’s talent and vision in the areas of leadership for learning, communication, professionalism, and community involvement, according to KASA.

The Kentucky award, made possible through a partnership with KASA and American Fidelity Assurance Company, is the springboard to the national award given by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA).

“The SOY award is in its 34th program year, and we are honored to recognize Ms. Patricia Sheffer,” said Dr. Rhonda Caldwell, KASA executive director. “It is designed to pay tribute to her visionary leadership in moving the Union County Schools forward.”

Sheffer received the award at a surprise ceremony held in her district
November 23 at 6:20 p.m. CT. The ceremony was attended by district faculty, staff, board members, colleagues, and community leaders (via Zoom).

Sheffer received a bronze eagle sculpture, a $2,500 scholarship for a Union County high school senior, a commemorative ring, and travel reimbursement to the AASA National
Conference on Education in February.

She now moves on to compete with other state winners to become a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year Award, given by AASA in February 2021.

After serving in multiple administrative roles within the Union County School System, Sheffer accepted the head position as superintendent in 2012.

As superintendent, she continually seeks out new opportunities for professional growth to directly improve all facets of the school system and community, according to KASA.

With 28 years of experience, Sheffer realizes the importance of a continuous improvement model to ensure every child experiences a successful educational journey. Students and staff observe her as a lead learner, ultimately inspiring the champion within all and making great things happen for others, according to KASA.

“The SOY award is the most prestigious a public school superintendent can receive. Ms. Sheffer is the role model for others. Not only has she led the Union County Schools and community to greater heights, she is leading Kentucky and even the nation through her personal commitment of lifelong learning,” said Dr. Caldwell.

Sheffer is a leader among leaders who willingly shares of her time and expertise. In addition to the work she does within her district in Union County, she shares expertise with colleagues across the state as part of the Kentucky New Superintendent Onboarding Program, Kentucky Women in Education Leadership, KASA Board of Directors, AASA Governing Board, and others. She is the epitome of an effective superintendent, according to KASA.

 

 

Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.