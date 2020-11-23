Patricia Sheffer named Kentucky Superintendent of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Union County Schools Superintendent Patricia Sheffer has been named the Kentucky 2021 Superintendent of the Year (SOY) by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA).
The award is presented annually through a competitive application
process based on a superintendent’s talent and vision in the areas of leadership for learning, communication, professionalism, and community involvement, according to KASA.
The Kentucky award, made possible through a partnership with KASA and American Fidelity Assurance Company, is the springboard to the national award given by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA).
“The SOY award is in its 34th program year, and we are honored to recognize Ms. Patricia Sheffer,” said Dr. Rhonda Caldwell, KASA executive director. “It is designed to pay tribute to her visionary leadership in moving the Union County Schools forward.”
Sheffer received the award at a surprise ceremony held in her district
November 23 at 6:20 p.m. CT. The ceremony was attended by district faculty, staff, board members, colleagues, and community leaders (via Zoom).
Sheffer received a bronze eagle sculpture, a $2,500 scholarship for a Union County high school senior, a commemorative ring, and travel reimbursement to the AASA National
Conference on Education in February.
She now moves on to compete with other state winners to become a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year Award, given by AASA in February 2021.
After serving in multiple administrative roles within the Union County School System, Sheffer accepted the head position as superintendent in 2012.
As superintendent, she continually seeks out new opportunities for professional growth to directly improve all facets of the school system and community, according to KASA.
With 28 years of experience, Sheffer realizes the importance of a continuous improvement model to ensure every child experiences a successful educational journey. Students and staff observe her as a lead learner, ultimately inspiring the champion within all and making great things happen for others, according to KASA.
“The SOY award is the most prestigious a public school superintendent can receive. Ms. Sheffer is the role model for others. Not only has she led the Union County Schools and community to greater heights, she is leading Kentucky and even the nation through her personal commitment of lifelong learning,” said Dr. Caldwell.
Sheffer is a leader among leaders who willingly shares of her time and expertise. In addition to the work she does within her district in Union County, she shares expertise with colleagues across the state as part of the Kentucky New Superintendent Onboarding Program, Kentucky Women in Education Leadership, KASA Board of Directors, AASA Governing Board, and others. She is the epitome of an effective superintendent, according to KASA.