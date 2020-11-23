Man shot, killed by LMPD officer during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS/WTVQ)— Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says a man was killed late Sunday night after being shot by an officer during a traffic stop.

LMPD Interim Chief Yvette Gentry said around 10:30 p.m., an officer pulled over what was believed to be a stolen car in the 2100 block of Gilligan Street in the Portland neighborhood. - Advertisement - During the traffic stop, the officer fired his weapon and shot a man in the car. The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive. The identity of the man has not been released.

Chief Gentry says police are now looking for a woman who was in the car at the time of the shooting and ran from the scene. Additional information on the woman’s identity has not been released other than that she is white.

Gentry said the officer involved in the shooting was also taken to the hospital to be treated for other injuries. He also has not been identified

This is the first officer-involved shooting under LMPD’s new protocol which places Kentucky State Police as the lead of the investigation.

Gentry also said there was body camera footage of the incident, but did not say when updates on the case would be released to the public.