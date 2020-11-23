Man indicted in connection with fatal Casey County crash

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police arrested 48-year-old Dale Meredeth at his residence in Horse Cave just before 8 a.m. Monday in connection with a fatal Casey County traffic accident in July.

Meredeth was arrested on an indictment warrant for the following charges:

Manslaughter 2nd Degree

Persistent Felony Offender II

Assault 1st Degree

Persistent Felony Offender II

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influence 1st Degree Aggravating Circumstances

Violation Part 396 Federal Safety Regulations

Violation Part 392 Federal Safety Regulations

Sgt. Randall Honeycutt is investigating.

ORIGINAL KSP RELEASE

LIBERTY, Ky. (July 9, 2020) The Kentucky State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury collision on KY 49 near Martens Road approximately 10 miles north of Liberty on Thursday around 1:04 p.m. ET.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2001 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer being operated by 48-year old Dale Meredith of Horse Cave was traveling south on KY 49 when for an unknown reason he crossed the centerline. Meredith overcorrected causing the load of logs to shift traveling back into the oncoming lane striking a 2013 Chevrolet operated by 27-year-old Ida Burton of Liberty.

Meredith and Burton were both air lifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital with severe injuries.

Sergeant Randall Honeycutt investigated the collision, and assisted by Kentucky State Police, Casey Co Sheriffs Office, EMS, and Fire Department.