Man dies in collision with garbage truck on I-64 in Clark County

One of the restaurants publicly flouting Governor Andy Beshear's executive order about indoor dining says it has received a notice from the Northern Kentucky District Health Department, suspending its food service permit.
One of the restaurants publicly flouting Governor Andy Beshear's executive order about indoor dining says it has received a notice from the Northern Kentucky District Health Department, suspending its food service permit.
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 20-year old Olive Hill man died Monday afternoon after the car he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic on I-64 in Clark County and collided with a garbage truck, according to the Winchester Sun.
The report says Donald James Blevins was driving west near the Montgomery County line when he lost control of his car, skidded and crossed into the eastbound lanes, colliding with the garbage truck.
- Advertisement -
Blevins died at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck was taken to Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester to be treated for what appeared to be minor injuries, according to the newspaper report.
The affected stretch of the interstate was closed for about 45-to-50 minutes following the 2:00 p.m. collision, according to the report.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Coroner Robert Gayheart, Clark County Fire Department and Winchester Fire-EMS all responded to the accident scene, according to the report.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.