Louisville Breonna Taylor protester killed in shooting

One of the restaurants publicly flouting Governor Andy Beshear's executive order about indoor dining says it has received a notice from the Northern Kentucky District Health Department, suspending its food service permit.
One of the restaurants publicly flouting Governor Andy Beshear's executive order about indoor dining says it has received a notice from the Northern Kentucky District Health Department, suspending its food service permit.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A 21-year-old Louisville man who became a fixture at Breonna Taylor protests has died in a shooting.
Hamza “Travis” Nagdy was often seen leading protest marches in Louisville with a megaphone. He was killed in a shooting near the University of Louisville campus early Monday. Police have released few details about the shooting.
- Advertisement -
Nagdy spent time in foster care and in jail as a youth. He told The Associated Press he drew hope from the protest movement.
Louisville police said the city’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.