Floyd County school counselor earns regional award

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bonita Dailey, Floyd County school psychologist, has been selected for the Kentucky Association for Psychology in Schools (KAPS) Best Practice Award for the Big Sandy/Kentucky Valley Education Cooperative (KVEC) area.

KAPS is the professional association for school psychologists in the state with more than 200 members. This association represents and supports the profession of school psychology by advancing effective practices to improve students’ learning, behavior and mental health and by maintaining essential standards for ethics and practice.

“Congratulations Bonita on this prestigious award! We’re always proud of the work she does because she does everything meticulously and with fidelity in order to ensure she is doing the best possible job for our students. In addition to her outstanding job performance, Bonita is simply one of those people you want in your family. She’s always pleasant, supportive, insightful and willing to help,” said Superintendent Danny Adkins.

Bonita Dailey is in her 22nd year with Floyd County Schools. She began her career in outpatient mental health, then worked for 10 years in private practice contracting with school systems to conduct assessments before being hired to work in a public school system.

Bonita works with students from preschool through senior year and with any and all staff.

She regularly consults with special education teachers and is available to our guidance counselor staff.

Bonita provides training to teachers and staff and is involved at the district level in developing response to intervention procedures and guidelines. She is a part of the district level special education collaboration team and plays an important role in tracking student evaluation needs and ensuring timelines are calculated and met.