Fayette Mall changes for Black Friday in-person, BBB recommendations for online shopping

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In years past some people might complain about early Black Friday deals, but this year the goal is universal, trying to keep crowds to a minimum.

Some shoppers at Fayette Mall say they’re taking advantage.

“Yeah, I already done all mine because I’m afraid it’s going to be more worse, so I gotta make sure my children. My grandchildren have their gift for Christmas,” one shopper, Jacqueline Samaan said.

Meanwhile, another shopper says it’s a tradition and the pandemic won’t stop her.

“I’m a midnight shopper, so I shop all night into the morning,” Jocelyn Lemaster said.

Sarah Robinson, senior marketing director for Fayette mall, says for repeat Black Friday goers at the mall, they should expect some changes.

A big one is no more waiting in line to be the first in the door for gift cards.

“We’ll have some fun entertainment going on but we won’t be doing the same door busters from the mall that we have in the past,” Robinson said.

Instead, gift cards will be given out throughout the morning.

The mall also opens an hour later than it did last year at 7 a.m. and some of the retailers offer curbside pickup if you don’t want to go inside at all.

“We are adjusting things here just like everyone else is adjusting,” Robinson said.

For some shoppers that means skipping in-person all together and moving online only.

The Better Business Bureau reports experts are predicting a 35 percent increase in online shopping this year.

“Let’s face it, this year, everything looks a lot different, most people are going to be doing their shopping online because of COVID restrictions and wanting to be safe, and the con artists know that,” Heather Clary, Director of Communications for Central and Eastern Kentucky Better Business Bureau said.

Some of the things the BBB recommends include checking the website’s customer service phone number before you make a purchase to see if it’s legit and read the fine print for returns and shipping.

For more tips you can check out the BBB safe shopper website.

And to learn more about Fayette Mall and it’s Black Friday information you can click here.