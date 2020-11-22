State sets new weekly COVID record, up double-digit percentage from previous week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,194 new coronavirus cases Sunday, the highest number ever for a Sunday.

The second highest Sunday was Oct. 25, when the Governor reported 1,462 new cases, 732 fewer than he announced Sunday.

In addition, this was Kentucky’s highest week ever for new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous record week by 3,766 cases, a double-digit percentage increase.

“This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year,” said Gov. Beshear. “I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t. In order to protect our only line of health care workers and all of our fellow Kentuckians, keep gatherings small (eight people or fewer and two households at most), wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart.

“If we have a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, our hospitals will simply not have the capacity to give everyone the care they need. Nothing is worth that risk.”

New requirements impact restaurants, bars, social gatherings, indoor fitness and recreation centers, venues and theaters, professional services and schools.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,194

New deaths today: 4

Positivity rate: 9.19%

Total deaths: 1,787

Currently hospitalized: 1,533

Currently in ICU: 389

Currently on ventilator: 208

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone and Kenton. Each of these counties reported more than 100 new cases.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 69-year-old woman from Allen County; a 78-year-old man from Daviess County; an 88-year-old man from McCracken County; and a 62-year-old woman from Ohio County.

