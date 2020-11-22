POLICE: Bell County Man arrested for rape, also faces additional charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/WRIL) – State Police say a DNA match helped arrest a man accused of rape in 2017.

Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan, received a call from Pineville Hospital on Thursday, September 21, 2017 about a possible female rape victim. Tpr. Josh Messer responded to the hospital and investigated.

State police say, the initial investigation indicates a 30-year-old female showed up at Pineville Hospital with pain in her pelvic area and believed 44-year-old Jeffrey Stevens had assaulted her while she was asleep.

Stevens was located and made aware of the allegations against him, according to troopers. Pineville Hospital collected evidence from the victim and Tpr. Messer collected DNA from Stevens as a result of the investigation.

On Monday, November 9, 2020, Tpr. Messer was made aware that the DNA buccal swab obtained from Stevens and evidence from the victim matched and a warrant was obtained for Stevens.

On Saturday, November 21, 2020, Tpr. Messer located and arrested Jeff Stevens charging him with rape 1st degree.

Stevens taken into custody at the Bell County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation by Tpr. Josh Messer.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Bell County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Patrick Brooks also charged Stevens with a sexual offense along with another woman.

According to WRIL, in his complaint warrant, Sgt. Brooks states that on Saturday, October 24, 2020, Jeffrey Stevens engaged in conduct which knowingly provided 39-year-old Opal L. Hubbard with the means or opportunity for the commission of the crime of rape – 1st degree, by forcible compulsion, and which in fact aided such person to commit the crime.

Opal Hubbard has been charged with rape -1st degree.

Stevens and Hubbard are being held on $250,000 cash bonds.