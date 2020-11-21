Lexington radio stations host “Hope for the Holidays 2020” donation drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington radio group Cumulus Media, hosted a toy drive and food drive Friday and Saturday.

The various radio stations, presented by Burger King, set up a donation drop-off location at Lexington Green shopping center for its 17th annual event.

It benefits Central Kentucky families and children in need through God’s Pantry Food Bank, Firefighter Toy Drive and The Salvation Army.

It wrapped up Saturday with boxes full of toys and non-perishable food donations.

Monetary donations were also accepted and the program director of HOT 102.5 says someone generously donated $1,000 to God’s Pantry during the drive.