Chevy Chase Inn creates raffle with proceeds going directly to its bartenders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s oldest bar, Chevy Chase Inn is getting creative to help boost income for its employees.
One of the owners Kevin Heathcoat posting on social media the bar is doing a raffle where the proceeds raised go directly to its bartenders.
Heathcoat says the bar will make it, barely, this winter, but it wants to make sure the bartenders have money in their pocket for the holidays.
Heathcoat said there’s already about $1,000 raised.
The raffle tickets are $10 an entry and the prize a raw turkey and a bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon.
The raffle ends Sunday at Midnight.
To enter you can find payment information on the bar’s Facebook.