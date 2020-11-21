Cedarhust offers new program to ease transition into assisted living

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s close to the holidays, and Cedarhurst of Beaumont assisted living in Lexington says it’s around this time that families get together and talk about how to care for their loved ones.

Cedarhurst says it’s one of the first to offer a transition for moving in. A loved one can help with the transition by living with the new resident for a few weeks. This would be during their required isolation period.

- Advertisement -

Phyllis Young has lived at Cedarhurst for three years. She says she continues to feel safe despite the pandemic.

“I feel like we’re all family,” Young says. “I’m never lonely. There’s just a whole building on people wanting to talk to you!”

The facility says about six families have taken advantage of the new transition program in the last few weeks.