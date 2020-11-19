REPORT: Minnesota Timberwolves sign undrafted former Cat Ashton Hagans

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – He may have gone undrafted, but NBA Insider Shams Charania reports Ashton Hagans is headed to Minnesota.

Undrafted Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans has agreed to a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

While in Lexington, Hagans ran the point guard position for Coach Cal’s Cats. After deciding to stay for his sophomore year, he improved across the board. Hagans averaged career highs in points (11.5 per game) and assists (6.4 per game). He also upped his rebounding average (3.9 per game) and his steals numbers (1.9 per game).

If Hagans was playing, then he was running the show. He started 29 of 30 games he played in while at Kentucky. He was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Defensive Team for the second season in a row. The Georgia native was one of four Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalists. On the offensive end, his 6.37 assist average ranks fourth in single-season school history.

Hagans finished the season ranked 16th nationally in assists per game and first in the SEC. He ranked third in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.85). Hagans posted at least three assists in every game he played and five or more in all but seven games played. He also led the team with 191 assists and paced the Wildcats in assists in all but five games. The defensive end is where he made his mark. Hagans led the team with 58 steals and posted a team high in steals in 20 games. He boasted double-figure scoring in 20 games. Also he had a streak of 10 games with six or more assists midway through the season, the best run by a Wildcat since Roger Harden dished six or more in 12 straight in 1986.