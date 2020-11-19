REPORT: Minnesota Timberwolves sign undrafted former Cat Ashton Hagans

Hagans will reportedly get a shot with the Timberwolves

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
10
UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – He may have gone undrafted, but NBA Insider Shams Charania reports Ashton Hagans is headed to Minnesota.

- Advertisement -

While in Lexington, Hagans ran the point guard position for Coach Cal’s Cats. After deciding to stay for his sophomore year, he improved across the board. Hagans averaged career highs in points (11.5 per game) and assists (6.4 per game). He also upped his rebounding average (3.9 per game) and his steals numbers (1.9 per game).

If Hagans was playing, then he was running the show. He started 29 of 30 games he played in while at Kentucky. He was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Defensive Team for the second season in a row. The Georgia native was one of four Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalists. On the offensive end, his 6.37 assist average ranks fourth in single-season school history.

Hagans finished the season ranked 16th nationally in assists per game and first in the SEC. He ranked third in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.85). Hagans posted at least three assists in every game he played and five or more in all but seven games played. He also led the team with 191 assists and paced the Wildcats in assists in all but five games. The defensive end is where he made his mark. Hagans led the team with 58 steals and posted a team high in steals in 20 games. He boasted double-figure scoring in 20 games. Also he had a streak of 10 games with six or more assists midway through the season, the best run by a Wildcat since Roger Harden dished six or more in 12 straight in 1986.

Previous articleMan who claimed God told him to kill his girlfriend, found guilty
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com