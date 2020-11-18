Surge COVID testing site opens at Keeneland Race Course

​​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear urged people in and around Fayette County to take advantage of new COVID-19 surge testing being conducted at Keeneland Race Course.

“We are seeing an alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the commonwealth and, unfortunately, Fayette County has emerged as one of the hardest-hit areas,” the governor said. “We need everyone to do their part as a member of Team Kentucky to slow the spread of this deadly virus. Surge testing gives us a real chance to halt this spread. These tests are free, so there are no barriers. Get tested: Do it for yourself, for your family and for your community.”

Beshear recently announced surge testing in the commonwealth through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“We are thankful for Gov. Beshear for bringing additional testing to Lexington,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “The new location at Keeneland will provide additional support to those seeking COVID-19 testing. There are now numerous sites where the public can get free testing, and we hope everyone will take advantage of these services.”

In addition to the Lexington site, surge testing has been conducted in Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Kentuckians who use the surge testing can expect PCR test results within two or three days. Each person tested also will receive a pack of five cloth face coverings provided by HHS.

Appointments are required and can be made online under the Kentucky tab, here.

At Keeneland, drive-through testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registered Kentuckians are asked to use the Keeneland Gate 1 access, at Versailles Road and Man O’ War Boulevard, to access the Keene Barn parking lot test site, 4201 Versailles Road.

All Kentuckians are welcome at these sites and are urged to take advantage of the additional COVID testing available to them. There currently more than 350 testing sites across the commonwealth. To find one, click here.