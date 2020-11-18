Sporting art auction set Sunday, includes chance to help charity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – The 2020 Sporting Art Auction, a collaboration between Keeneland and Cross Gate Gallery of Lexington that features 188 high-quality lots representing fine sporting art, American paintings and sculpture by renowned artists, will be held virtually on Sunday, Nov. 22, beginning at noon ET.

The Sporting Art Auction catalog is available online at thesportingartauction.com.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sporting Art Auction will not be conducted in person. Bids will be accepted via absentee, by phone through prior arrangement and online at www.crossgategallery.com, www.liveauctioneers.com and www.invaluable.com. Participants must register to bid in advance of the auction.

Inquiries are welcome at thesportingartauction.com, by email at info@sportingartauction.com or by calling Cross Gate Gallery at 859 233-3856.

Headlining this year’s eighth Sporting Art Auction is Andrew Wyeth’s Over the Hill, a

watercolor painted by Wyeth in 1973 that remained in his personal collection until 2006.

Other notable works include a racing scene by Henry Stull titled Savable, Winner of the Futurity and Lord of the Vale, Second; two works by Edward Troye, highlighted by a rare depiction of Cattle in a Landscape; six works by LeRoy Neiman, including Satchmo and Front Runners; and five lots by celebrated Kentucky artist Henry Faulkner, among them Play House.

Potential buyers may view artwork in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion and at Cross Gate Gallery Nov. 19-21 by appointment only and under strict COVID-19 protocols.

In keeping with Keeneland’s mission, the Association’s portion of the Sporting Art Auction proceeds will benefit its non-profit initiatives.

Also offered as part of the Sporting Art Auction is the unique Painted Horse Trilogy, a series of three fiberglass horses by Kentucky artists Carlos Gamez de Francisco, Helene Steene and Agustin Zarate.

In partnership with LexArts, Keeneland, Breeders’ Cup and Maker’s Mark, the iconic pieces were created to celebrate the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland.

Interested buyers may bid online now, and proceeds from the auction of each lot will benefit LexArts and the Central Kentucky arts community.

Click here to learn more and browse The Painted Horse Trilogy.