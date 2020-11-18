Nick Richards drafted by Pelicans in second round, traded to Charlotte

Richards will team up with PJ Washington and Malik Monk in Charlotte

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
1
Courtesy: UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Former Cat Nick Richards was once seen as another one-and-done talent, but he took some time to develop. A few years later, he finally heard his name called on draft night.

- Advertisement -

Richards was drafted with the 42nd overall pick in the second round by the New Orleans Pelicans. He would then be traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

After struggling, but showing flashes during his freshman and sophomore years, Richards enjoyed a breakout junior campaign in which he set all sorts of personal bests and became one of the most best big men in the country. He was selected to the All-Southeastern Conference First Team by both the league’s coaches and the Associated Press.

The Jamaica native was also tabbed an All-SEC Defensive Team member by the coaches. He was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 20 Team and the United States Basketball Writers Association All-District IV Team. Also he was named the USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week and SEC Co-Player of the Week following the Louisville.

His accolades didn’t stop there, he was named the NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week and the SEC Co-Player of the Week following the win at Texas Tech. He logged career bests in a number of major categories, including points per game (14.0), rebounds per game (7.8), blocks per game (2.1) and field-goal percentage (.644).

During his junior year, he led the team in rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage … His field-goal percentage topped the SEC and ranked fourth nationally.

At season’s end, he averaged 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in SEC play.

Previous articleLexington restaurant, bar owner respond to new restrictions
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com