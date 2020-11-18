Lexmark laying off workers in Lexington, elsewhere

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll.

Lexmark, which is one of Lexington’s largest private employers with 1,400 workers, has begun layoffs nationwide. And some of those will come in Lexington.

“Lexmark has informed employees that we will be reducing our workforce in some areas, including Lexington, in order to align our business with structural market changes related to the global pandemic. We are taking this difficult step to ensure that Lexmark is positioned for long-term success,” the company said in a statement.

Lexmark has more than 8,200 workers worldwide, with 2,000 in the U.S., the largest group at the document-management company’s Lexington headquarters, the company said. The company has not said how many layoffs have occurred or how many are planned.

The private company is owned by three Chinese companies. The cuts follow a pay freeze the company implemented in March when the pandemic first began in the United States. It also put a hiring freeze in place at that time, the company said.