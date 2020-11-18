Lexington Parking Authority will conduct “Food for Fines” program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who overstay their parking in Lexington can help a good cause when paying their fines.

The Lexington Parking Authority will once again run the “Food for Fines” canned food drive in partnership with God’s Pantry Food Bank. This year, the nationally recognized Food for Fines program runs from Monday, November 23 through Friday, December 18, 2020.

Customers who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police issued parking citation.

Customers with multiple citations may bring in as many cans as they wish and receive $15 credit for every set of 10 cans. Past due citations are eligible. The LEXPARK office is located at 122 North Broadway.

“The need for our Food for Fines program has never been greater than this year given COVID-19,” said James Frazier, Parking Authority Chairman. “I am so proud of our team for stepping up in these trying time.”

During the previous six years, LEXPARK has collected over 49,000 food items, the equivalent of nearly 24 tons or 36,700 meals.

All canned food donations received by LEXPARK will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank. Canned vegetables which are at least 14-15 oz. large and protein items such as canned meat, beans or peanut butter are suggested.

Masks will be required and the LEXPARK staff will safely assist those making donations.

Expired, damaged or opened food donations will not be accepted. Please be considerate when selecting donated items. LEXPARK reserves the right to revoke a customer’s participation in this program at any time.