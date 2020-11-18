Kentucky extends lead over Tennessee in annual blood drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Solid Blue Fans turned out on Wednesday to donate blood which allowed Kentucky to extend its lead over Tennessee in the 33rd annual Big Blue Crush blood drive.
The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) says Kentucky had 411 donors on Wednesday to Tennessee’s 344.
After three days of the five day competition, Kentucky has 1,295 donations to Tennessee’s 1,139, according to KBC.
Kentucky enjoys a 156 donor lead.
KBC and Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville annually compete to see whose donors can give the most blood the week prior to Thanksgiving.
Kentucky leads the rivalry 18 to 13 with one tie.
As a thank you for saving lives, Big Blue Crush donors receive a long-sleeved Crush T-shirt and are entered to win a 65” Samsung Crystal UHD television.
All donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies through the end of 2020 as well.
KBC urges Kentucky fans to help maintain the lead by visiting any KBC donor center (open 9 am – 6 pm for Crush) or by donating at a mobile blood drive through Friday.
A complete list of drive locations and hours is available at www.kybloodcenter.org/events/big-blue-crush-2020.
Andover Donor Center
3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
Beaumont Donor Center
3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
Hillview Donor Center
5406 Antle Drive, Louisville
Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
Pikeville Donor Center
472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville
Somerset Donor Center
10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well and healthy, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
COVID-19 Information: Blood donation is safe and essential. Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space and social distancing permit.
Face coverings are required. Donors awaiting results of a COVID-19 test should not attempt to donate.
To schedule a donation or find other donation locations, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.