Home threatened by flooding after fire hydrant damaged by SUV

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – First responders in Lexington found an unusual problem at a crash site on Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators say the driver of an SUV crashed into a utility pole and fire hydrant on Russell Cave Road around 4:30 p.m.
Rushing water from the fire hydrant flooded a yard and threatened getting into the home’s basement before crews from Kentucky American Water could get the water turned-off, according to investigators.
Police say no one was seriously injured in the crash.
The affected stretch of the road remained closed for three hours, finally reopening at 7:46 p.m., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.