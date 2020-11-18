Groups certified for sustainability efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG) is honoring six Green Check members this year.

New honorees included: VisitLEX (Silver), Mediocre Creative (Silver), and Bluegrass United Church of Christ (Bronze). Businesses that were recertified include: Klausing Group (Gold), Broomwagon Bikes and Coffee (Silver), and Wrap Me Day Spa (Bronze).

These businesses all demonstrate a commitment to increased sustainability within their facilities and operations.

Examples initiatives from the businesses include installation of rain gardens, upgrades to energy efficient lighting, office compost programs and promotion of alternative transportation.

Green Check recognizes businesses and organizations for their green initiatives and helps them expand their sustainability efforts. The free program begins with a personal consultation and completion of the Green Check Sustainability Scorecard.

The Sustainability Scorecard caters to organizations across a variety of sectors, including restaurants, non-profit organizations, retail, and manufacturers. Although the certification is valid for three years, member organizations are encouraged to pursue higher tiers through continued participation and achievement.

The window to apply to for Green Check Certification is open now through the end of the calendar year. Visit www.LexingtonKy.com/GreenCheck for sustainable business resources and to apply for the program.