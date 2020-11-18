Fleming, Lawrence, Anderson among election audit counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Anderson, Fleming and Lawrence counties in eastern Kentucky are among six drawn randomly Wednesday to undergo post election audits.

As required by law, Attorney General Daniel Cameron drew Fleming, Hickman, Lawrence, Livingston, Anderson, and Boone counties for audits by the AG’s Department of Criminal Investigations for irregularities occurred during the 2020 general election.

Kentucky law requires the Office of the Attorney General to administer post-election audits in no fewer than five percent of Kentucky’s counties and to select these counties randomly in a public forum within twenty days of each primary and general election.

Because the law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections, Cumberland, Daviess, Floyd, Monroe, Logan, and Simpson counties could not be selected.

Post-election audits performed in these counties following the 2020 primary election did not reveal abnormalities or criminal conduct.

“Together, Kentuckians have faced head-on the difficulties of holding and participating in an election in the midst of a global pandemic,” Cameron said. “Despite these challenges, we saw record numbers of Kentuckians vote this year, and we’ve worked hard to protect the integrity of both the primary and general election. This includes conducting post-election audits following the primary and conducting audits in the counties chosen today. I appreciate the work of our team in conducting these audits, and I applaud the county clerks who assist us during our review.”

Upon completion of the audits, DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.

An archived video of today’s drawing is available on the Attorney General’s Facebook page.

The Attorney General’s office monitors potential election law violations — the office received 465 complaints during the general election cycle, most for technical concerns — throughout the year through the Election Fraud Hotline. Hotline complaints related to the November 2020 general election can be viewed by visiting ag.ky.gov/Election-Hotline-Updates.

If you suspect election fraud, report the incident to the year-round hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.