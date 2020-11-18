‘Buckle Up Phone Down’ enforcement event Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers in Lexington are reminded to buckle their seat belts and put down their cell phones.

Lexington Police will conduct a “Buckle Up Phone Down” enforcement event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday, November 19 at the intersection of East Main Street and North Limestone.

Officers will be working to spot drivers and passengers who are not wearing seat belts, drivers who are texting while driving, and children that are not properly restrained. Traffic stops will be initiated for drivers and occupants observed to be in violation of Kentucky laws.

The goal of this event is to increase seat belt usage and decrease driver texting prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Throughout the year, we aggressively check seat belt use and look for drivers texting while driving,” Sgt. David Flannery said. “Participation in the ‘Buckle Up Phone Down’ campaign allows Lexington Police to join police departments from across Kentucky dedicated to making our roadways safer.”

There were 1,971 crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday in 2019 in Kentucky, resulting in 420 injuries and seven deaths. Of those deaths, three were not wearing a seat belt and one involved distraction.

In Lexington, 24 people have died from traffic collisions so far this year.

“We’re asking for the public’s help. A single death is one too many,” Flannery said. “By making a commitment to practice the safe driving habits of ‘Buckle Up Phone Down’, we can make a difference and save lives.”