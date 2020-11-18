Boyle resident is a finalist for $20,000 beard prize, public can help

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A resident of Parksville in Boyle County, Corbin Musso has been chosen as one of the top 10 fuzzy-faced finalists in the first-ever ‘Most Talented Beard in America’ contest.

And while men’s grooming leader Wahl chose the top 10 candidates, the popular vote will decide the winners.

Musso’s entry shows he’s a country crooner whose smoky voice is accompanied by an acoustic guitar and a sweet beard.

Musso started shaving when he was 11, but now realizes he has more important things to do than shaving, like singing, playing guitar — and growing out his beard.

And now he’s hoping his beard will win him the title of Wahl ‘Man of the Year’ and $20,000.

To vote for Musso as the ‘Most Talented Beard in America,’ visit http://bit.ly/WahlMostTalentedBeard.

The other nine finalists include:

Devin Bryant from Kennesaw, Ga., uses video editing and musical magic to create a one-man-band foot tapper. Matt Thomas from Elmhurst, N.Y., proves if figure skating while performing a saxophone solo was an Olympic sport, he’d win the gold medal. Cliff Prowse from Little Rock, Ark., is a multi-instrument musician who brings it all together in one smooth compilation. Benjamin Taylor from Glenwood, Md., explains his talents through sign-language, showcasing his fire baton twirling skills, close-up magic and more. Christopher McCooey from York, Pa., has got the strength, stamina and balance to dominate most any obstacle course. Braulio Giovannetti from Miami, takes multi-tasking to a new level by simultaneously performing one-handed origami, balancing hot coffee and painting. Zach Rosten from Glendale, Calif., convinces us that a rapping, bearded pirate is what the world needs right now. Jonathan Brannan from Ocean Springs, Miss., is a do-it-all dad who literally balances fatherhood and his many talents. Nathan Rathjen from Leesburg, Va., uses his woodworking talent to turn scraps into heartfelt furniture.

“We created this contest to spread positivity and celebrate all of the bearded guys out there — many of whom are newly whiskered since quarantine earlier this year,” said Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. “We were blown away by the talent, and it was incredibly hard narrowing down the finalists. So, we’re calling on the American people to help us name winners.”

Wahl’s quest to find furry phenoms started in September when it put out the call for men with beards to submit a video of themselves performing a talent. Hundreds of hairy hopefuls entered, and 10 fuzzy-faced finalists were chosen. The next step: from now until Dec. 9, 2020, the public can vote for their favorite bearded performer at http://bit.ly/WahlMostTalentedBeard, they can also get to the voting page by visiting @WahlGrooming on Facebook or Instagram.

The stakes? First place wins $20,000 and the coveted title of ‘Wahl Man of the Year.’ The 2nd place winner takes home $10,000 and 3rd place scores $5,000. The winners will be announced on or around Dec. 15, 2020.

For more information about the ‘Most Talented Beard in America’ contest, including official rules, visit WahlUSA.com.