Kentucky’s Beaton confirmed as U.S. District judge

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate Tuesday confirmed Paducah native Benjamin Beaton as a U.S. District Court judge for the Western District of Kentucky.

Beaton is a partner at Squire Patton Boggs LLP, in Louisville where he co-chairs the firm’s Appellate and Supreme Court practice group. He also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, where he teaches constitutional interpretation.

Before joining Squire Patton Boggs, Beaton practiced in the Washington, D.C. office of Sidley Austin, LLP, and also served as a legal fellow with the International Justice Mission in Kampala, Uganda.

“Congratulations to Paducah, Kentucky, native Ben Beaton on his confirmation to serve as a judge for the Western District of Kentucky. From clerking for the U.S. Supreme Court to litigating cases at the federal and state levels, Ben has the experience and fortitude needed to uphold the rule of law on the federal bench, and I was proud to support his nomination today,” U.S. Sen. Rand Paul said following the Senate vote.

During his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in September, Sen. Mitch McConnell introduced Beaton, noting the “This committee has received letters signed by nearly 200 of Ben’s former coworkers and current colleagues. They’re strong endorsements of his character, legal experience, temperament, and professionalism.

“Those who know Ben call him a ‘phenomenal lawyer…A brilliant thinker and a strong writer….One of our most talented and versatile litigators,” McConnell said citing some of the comments from others.