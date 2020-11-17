Floyd County students take high honors at JV competition

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several Floyd County schools and students did well in the recently completed 2020 Kentucky Association for Academic Competition’s JV Challenge.

According to Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins, students from Floyd Central High, Prestonsburg High, Pikeville High and Shelby Valley High competed. The JV Challenge is a competition for freshmen and sophomores.

“Congratulations to Floyd Central, Section 16 Runner Up Overall and in Quick Recall! We want to congratulate our students from Floyd Central and Prestonsburg High School on their performance in the JV Challenge as individuals and as teams! While these students are familiar with academic competition, they’re not used to having Governor’s Cup events online. I guess that’s why I’m even more impressed with these students than usual. These students are showing us that while we are in very different circumstances, we can still do what we do and excel,” Adkins commented.

FINAL STANDINGS: 2nd Floyd Central High, 4th Prestonsburg High

QUICK RECALL: 2nd Floyd Central High, 4th Prestonsburg High

MATH SCIENCE SOCIAL STUDIES

3rd Alex Begley (FCHS) 5th Teresa Johnson (PHS) 3rd Chloe Hall (FCHS)

5th Ruthie Bays (FCHS) 6th Kendyll Hall (FCHS) 5th Matthew Johnson (FCHS)

6th Sage Slone (PHS)

LANGUAGE ARTS ARTS & HUMANITIES COMPOSITION

5th Lydia Clark (FCHS) 4th Sage Slone (PHS) 1st Kaitlyn Hager (PHS)

5th Matthew Johnson (FCHS) 2nd Emma Duddleson (FCHS)

3rd Kendyll Hall (FCHS)

5th McKinnley Martin (FCHS)