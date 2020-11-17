Buffalo Trace releases 1995 vintage O.F.C. bourbon whiskey

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — Buffalo Trace is releasing a new O.F.C. Vintage bourbon this fall.

In 1995, while Amazon sold its first book and and eBay made its debut as “AuctionWeb,” Buffalo Trace quietly distilled and tucked away its bourbon for 25 years, and now has something in store for the bourbon connoisseurs of 2020.

This vintage collectible bourbon has been bottled and is set to begin reaching stores in December.

This is the fifth O.F.C Vintage release and, like its predecessors, will be very limited and extremely rare, with this year’s offer only 1,500 bottles.

Similar to previous releases, the 1995 Vintage will arrive in a wooden display box containing a provenance card. Nestled inside the wooden box lies a crystal bottle with real copper lettering in-laid in the bottle and a paper label applied by hand.

The label on the back of the bottle as well as the provenance card note the milestones for the year 1995.

The O.F.C. vintage-dated bourbons have a name derived from this National Historic Landmark’s original moniker — the O.F.C. Distillery — renowned for producing top class whiskey during its tenure.

Tasting notes for this bourbon describe cherry cordial on the nose followed by caramel and slightly smoked-oak. Dark chocolate, tobacco leaves and dates are found on the palate, followed by a lingering finish of leather, black pepper and cinnamon.

Although this is the fifth O.F.C. Vintage release, this is the fourth offered for sale.

In the fall of 2016, Buffalo Trace Distillery released three vintage-dated bourbons exclusively to non-profit organizations at no charge to raise money for their causes.

Those bottles, from 1980, 1982 and 1983, were auctioned at charity and raised close to $1.2 million for causes including cancer services, cystic fibrosis, leukemia and lymphoma, children’s rights, autism, military veterans, animal protection, arts foundations and many more.

Suggested retail pricing for this collectible and very limited 1995 O.F.C. Vintage Bourbon is $2,500; state taxes will vary per market.

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery’s rich tradition dates back to 1775 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee.