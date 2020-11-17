Former firefighter found guilty of child porn charges

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A federal court jury in London found a former Middlesboro Fire Department lieutenant guilty Monday night of child pornography charges.

Robert Christopher England’s federal sentencing is scheduled for March 16, 2021 in front of U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, according to WRIL radio.

- Advertisement -

Under federal sentencing guidelines, he faces from five to 20 years for the child pornography charges and from five to 10 years for a saexual bause charge.

The trial started last week and ended Monday evening, according WRIL radio.

According to the radio station, England was charged in 2018 with three counts of receiving child pornography. This was after England was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for “intentionally exposing his genitals under circumstances in which he knows or should know that his conduct is likely to cause affront or alarm to a person under the age of 18 while in the Walmart restroom,” according to the radio station.

The victim in the case was a 10-year-old boy.

According to the evidence at trial, England received child pornography on three separate occasions and possessed a collection of more than 600 images, between April of 2017 and June 23, 2018, prosecutors said.

England’s fire department laptop was seized, on June 23, 2018, by the Middlesboro Police Department. A forensic review conducted by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch showed evidence of dark web access via Tor Browser and child pornography “playlists” created in ManyCam, a web conferencing program, according to WRIL.

According to the indictment warrant filed in October 2018 in U.S. District Court in London, Kentucky, England was then charged federally with three counts of receiving child pornography.

Earlier this year while being held at another detention center, England was served an additional charge of sexual abuse – 1st degree victim under 12 in regard to another Bell County case.

In another case prior to the sexual offenses, a complaint taken out in April 2018 regarding England’s involvement in missing funds from the Middlesboro youth football league came to light, according to the radio station.

In the complaint England was accused, while being the president of the league, of unlawfully taking money belonging to the organization from January 1, 2015 through December 25, 2016 by using a credit card associated with the account for personal gain.