$525,000 graded stakes performer Hidden Scroll highlights Keeneland sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Horses of racing age headlined Tuesday’s penultimate session of the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale, which was led by the $525,000 purchase of Hidden Scroll, a 4-year-old graded stakes performer by Hard Spun, by Fergus Galvin, agent for Marc Detampel.

Consigned by WinStar Racing, agent for Juddmonte Farms, Hidden Scroll has competed in graded stakes company at Belmont, Oaklawn and Gulfstream. He is out of the Empire Maker mare Sheba Queen and from the family of Group 1 winner Etoile Montante, Grade 2 winner Starformer and 2020 stakes winner Flavius.

WinStar Racing was the session’s leading consignor with sales of $1,644,000 for 27 horses. For Juddmonte, WinStar also sold Delaware (GB), a 4-year-old son of Frankel who was third in Saturday’s Artie Schiller at Aqueduct. Steven W. Young, agent, bought Delaware, who is a half-brother to French stakes winner Environs (GB) and from the family of Group/Grade 1 winner Proviso (GB).

As agent for Detampel, Galvin was the session’s leading buyer, spending $555,000 for two horses. Another purchase was the winning 5-year-old First Defence gelding Vanbrugh, also consigned by WinStar for Juddmonte, for $30,000.

On Tuesday, Keeneland sold 216 horses for $5,697,700, for an average of $26,378 and a median of $10,000.

Cumulative sales through nine sessions are $149,709,700 for 1,984 horses, for an average of $75,459 and a median of $28,500.

ELiTE, agent, consigned five of Tuesday’s 10 highest-priced horses. Leading the group was Maryland-bred stakes winner Miss J McKay, a 3-year-old daughter of Hangover Kid, who sold to Jackson Farms for $300,000. A stakes winner of $210,053, the filly is out of Ballykiss, by Street Boss, and from the family of Grade 2 winners Crowned and Best of Luck and Grade 3 winners Betty Lobelia and Lady Horseowner.

Eddie Kenneally, agent for William K. Werner, paid $275,000 for the supplemental entry Edgemont Road, a 4-year-old Speightstown gelding who was third in Keeneland’s Lafayette on the Nov. 7 Breeders’ Cup undercard. Team V LLC consigned Edgemont Road, who is out of Swaythisaway, by Scat Daddy. His family includes champion Rhythm, Grade 1 winner Frost Giant and sire Not For Love.

Shepherd Equine Advisers, agent for Larry Hirsch, spent $180,000 for Catch a Bid, a 4-year-old stakes-winning daughter of Real Solution consigned by ELiTE, agent. She is out of the winning Elusive Quality mare Elusive Champagne and from the family of Grade 1 winner Nereid and Grade 3 winner Belong to Sea.

T&C Horse Farms purchased Moral Reasoning, a 3-year-old stakes-placed daughter of More Than Ready, for $175,000. Consigned by ELiTE, agent. she is out of Alhucema, by Aldebaran, and from the family of Group 1 winner and sire Karakontie (JPN), European highweight East of the Moon and Group 1 winner and sire Kingmambo.

David Ingordo, agent, paid $150,000 for the supplement Growth Engine, a 4-year-old Tapit gelding consigned by ELiTE, agent. An allowance winner at Monmouth in his most recent start, on Sept. 19, Growth Engine is a half-brother to Grade 1 winner Pyro and a full brother to Grade 3 winner War Echo. He is out of the Wild Again mare Wild Vision.

ELiTE, agent, also consigned Abuse of Power, sold to Preferred Equine, agent for Lindy Farms, for $120,000. A 3-year-old filly by Karakontie out of Oblivious, by Cozzene, Abuse of Power is a half-sister to stakes winner Street Storm.

The session’s top-priced weanling was a colt from the first crop of Mo Town sold to P & B Stable for 65,000. Consigned by Mulholland Springs, agent, he is out of Supplement, by Sky Mesa and from the family of Grade 3 winners Thatlookonyourface, Dark Nile and Lou Brissie.

Wednesday’s final session of the November Sale begins at 10 a.m. ET.

The sale is streamed live on Keeneland.com.