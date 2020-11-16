Woodford county public schools board considers a code of conduct, one member’s Facebook sparks protest

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford County Public Schools says it’s considering a code of conduct for school board members after one member’s personal Facebook posts sparked a protest.

The board member’s defense? Freedom of speech.

Monday, students and parents protested outside the school board meeting calling for Woodford County School Board member Allison Richardson to understand the gravity of her social media posts.

“And those comments are incredibly offensive to the different racial groups that make up our community,” Cierra Spaulding said.

Spaulding is the protest organizer and a parent who accuses Richardson of posting racially insensitive comments on Facebook including reacting to a post about supporting Black businesses by saying we should support all businesses and ‘what “expletive” world am I raising my kids in?’

“I feel like she has taken that microphone that we all have access to and she’s used it to cause harm to people in our community and especially our kids and that’s just not okay,” Spaulding said.

Spaulding offically calling for Richardson’s resignation in an online petition saying as a board member Richardson needs to be held to a higher standard.

Kentucky’s NAACP backed the petition.

Protesting students also agreed with Spaulding.

“You’re somebody on our board so we should feel safe, respected, under you and that we don’t, it’s just an issue,” Kiana Jackson-Banks, a student, said.

The school board’s lawyer says Richardson is protected by the First Amendment.

While Richardson hasn’t responded directly to the racially charged comments. She did speak at the board meeting about her social media in general.

“If people are offended by my colorful language on my personal Facebook I accept that. That’s who I am. I was the same person when my constituents elected me. I have not changed since that day,” Richardson said in the meeting.

Richardson did not resign Monday night.

Another recent Facebook post says she’s looking for a lawyer to deal with slander and defamation.

Students still saying it’s not over.

“I’d also like to send a message to Allison that this behavior will no longer be tolerated,” Devan Champion, a student, said.

Woodford County Board agreed to meet about a possible code of conduct in January.