Tennessee takes early lead in Big Blue Crush blood drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tennessee leads by 31 donors after opening day of the week long Big Blue Crush blood drive, according to the Kentucky Blood Center.

A total of 390 Solid Blue Fans donated blood on Monday to Tennessee’s 421, according to KBC.

“Today was a great start to the week and a great boost to the blood supply,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations for Kentucky Blood Center. “We’re grateful to the loyal donors who came out today to help kick off a really important week, and we need Cats fans to show their strength and commitment to their community by rolling up their sleeves this week.”

To ensure a sufficient blood supply for the holidays, KBC and Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville annually compete to see whose donors can give the most blood the week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Kentucky leads the rivalry 18 to 13 with one tie.

As a thank you for saving lives, Big Blue Crush donors receive a long-sleeved Crush T-shirt and are entered to win a 65” Samsung Crystal UHD television. All donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies through the end of 2020 as well.

KBC urges Kentucky fans to help gain ground and take the lead by visiting any KBC donor center (open 9 am – 6 pm for Crush) or by donating at a mobile blood drive through Friday. A complete list of drive locations and hours is available at www.kybloodcenter.org/events/big-blue-crush-2020.

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, feeling well and healthy, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org. Donors awaiting results of a COVID-19 test should not attempt to donate.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space and social distancing permit. Face coverings are required. To schedule a donation or find other donation locations, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

