No visitors allowed beginning Tuesday at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to the surging coronavirus, beginning Tuesday, November 17, visitors will no longer be allowed in Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, with a few exceptions.
The hospital says one visitor will be allowed for obstetric patients and people in the emergency room.
Patients undergoing surgery or procedures are limited to one visitor. That visitor is encouraged to wait in their vehicle or the surgical waiting room, according to the hospital.
Patients under the age of 18 are allowed to have one parent or guardian visitor.
End of life care visits are allowed for immediate family and clergy, according to the hospital.
