KY 1950 in Morgan County to be closed Thursday, Nov. 19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 1950 in western Morgan County will have to find an alternate route on Thursday, Nov. 19, as bridge repairs are planned that will necessitate the road’s closure.

State road crews will be repairing the bridge over Blackwater Creek. Since the road is not wide enough to accommodate the equipment and also allow vehicles to pass, it will be closed to all traffic while the work is ongoing.

The road will be closed at milepoint 2.45, which is approximately one-half mile from the intersection of KY 1950 and KY 772. The closure begins at 9:30 a.m. and will last most of the day.

No signed detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 772, US 460, and KY 1693 through Menifee County to bypass the closure.