Harmon, others join Derby Museum board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky Derby Museum welcomes five new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board is Brandy Harmon, Vice President of Ticketing & Venue Operations for Breeders’ Cup Ltd., Ja Hillebrand, CEO of Stock Yards Bank & Trust, Briana Lathon, Senior Compliance Officer, Group & Military at Humana and returning to the Board is Harold Workman, who is retired from his career in public service.

“It has been a tough year on many businesses, but especially for non-profit organizations like the Kentucky Derby Museum,” said Pat Armstrong, President & CEO. “Our Museum is navigating challenges in 2020 with steady direction from our Board. With their experience and sharp minds, the incoming Board members will further strengthen our organization moving forward in these challenging times.”

Additionally, current Board Member David Nett has been appointed secretary. Departing board members are Theresa Canaday, Michael Rust and T. Hunter Wilson.

Kentucky Derby Museum, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is governed by a 22-person Board of Directors. The Museum board monitors Museum operations, provides financial oversight, and helps guide the growth of the Museum. The new Board members will serve three years.

About the new Board Members:

Brandy Harmon

Brandy oversees all ticket sales and operations for the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, beginning her career there in 2009. A graduate of the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science in Biosystems & Agricultural Engineering, she began her career as Director of Sales & Operations for Dapple Bloodstock/Season Exchange, and worked her way up the ladder through the equine industry. Harmon is a member of the Thoroughbred Club of America, served on the board of directors for the Oregon TOBA, Race for Education, and a member of several industry organizations. She resides in Lexington with her husband.

Ja Hillebrand

Mr. Hillebrand is Chief Executive Officer of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and its holding company, Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Ja joined Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company in 1996 to develop the Private Banking Group for the company. Prior to joining the Bank, he was with a regional bank and a community bank where he specialized in private banking.

Ja led Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company’s expansion into the Indianapolis market in 2003 and in 2007 he led the Bank’s expansion into the Cincinnati market and supervised the Bank’s retail brokerage division.

He served as Executive Vice President and Director of Private Banking until 2008. In 2008, he was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors and named President. In 2018, Ja became Chief Executive Officer.

Briana Lathon

Briana Lathon is an attorney and life-long Louisvillian. She graduated from Centre College in 2015 and the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law in 2018.

Briana is currently employed by Humana as a Senior Compliance Officer for the commercial and military group. Prior to Humana, Briana spent two years in private practice as a business litigation attorney.

During law school Briana served as the Black Law Student Association President, Lead legal research fellow for the Center for Land Use and Policy, and was named a Brandeis Human Rights Advocacy Fellow by the University of Louisville and Louisville Bar Foundation.

In addition to the Kentucky Derby Museum board, Briana serves as the Chair of the Brandeis School of Law Diversity Alumni Council, is a member of the Kentucky Derby Festival Board of Directors, an Associate member of the Brandeis Inn of Courts, and vice chair of the Louisville Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Section.

Harold Workman

Harold Workman of Louisville grew up on a family farm in Livingston County and received a bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture in 1969.

Workman has spent his career in public service with significant focus on development of livestock expositions. Workman began his career with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. In 1974, he was named General Manager of the North American International Livestock Exposition. Beginning in 1986, Workman directed all agency-produced events for the Kentucky State Fair Board as director of exposition, and served four years as vice president of expositions and operations. In 1993, Workman was named to his current position as President and CEO for the Kentucky State Fair Board.

Thanks to his efforts, the Kentucky Exposition Center is home to several signature events including the North American International Livestock Exposition. When he took on the challenge of establishing a major livestock exposition 38 years ago, he set the groundwork for an event that would annually attract thousands of producers and exhibitors. The event has grown from 2,500 head of beef cattle in its first year to becoming the largest all-breed, purebred show of its kind.

Under his leadership, the Exposition Center has been transformed into one of the ten largest facilities of its type with more than 1.2 million square feet of indoor space.