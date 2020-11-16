Fayette records first, fourth highest new COVID days during weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The records just keep falling as Fayette County continues to join the rest of the state in the coronavirus surge that shows no signs of abating.

And Halloween exposures may have helped contribute to the latest records.

With 265 cases Saturday and 195 Sunday, the county recorded the first- and fourth-highest days on record during the weekend, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday.

The county now has recorded 13,926 cases since March 8 and with one more death during the weekend, 104 deaths. In November alone, the county has confirmed 2,593 cases, making it the third-highest month just two weeks in.

The county has had only one day under 100 — Nov. 1 at 97 — this month and that was a Sunday.

The current spike closely aligns with exposures from the weekend of Halloween. To help slow the spread and follow these guidelines for Thanksgiving: https://www.lfchd.org/covid-19-safety-tips-for-thanksgiving/.

Follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay home if sick

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wear a cloth face covering in public

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

13,000: Nov. 11

12,000: Nov. 5

11,000: Oct. 29

10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: July 28

2,000: July 12

1,000: June 10

1: March 8

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: