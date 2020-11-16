Baptist Health to unveil look of new hospital in TV show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky residents will get their first look at the new Baptist Health Hamburg campus in “Baptist Health Hamburg, Healing’s Newest Address,” airing Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. on WTVQ ABC 36 and other local TV stations and streaming on Facebook.

Viewers will learn about the history of the land, once the site of the Madden family farm which produced six Kentucky Derby winners. Images of the new Baptist Health Hamburg development will show plans that include a multi-story hospital, an outpatient surgery center, and an emergency department.

The special event will feature Tom Kenny of WTVQ , Dave Baker of WKYT and Jennifer Palumbo of WLEX as hosts.

The show will include appearances by Gerard Colman, chief executive officer of Baptist Health; Aaron Thompson and Vicki Buster, Baptist Health Board of Directors; Patrick W. Madden; Bill Sisson, president of Baptist Health Lexington; Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton; Dr. Greg Repass, medical director of hospital medicine services at Baptist Health Lexington; Lori Matthews of Baptist Health Foundation Lexington; Kristi Farmer-Lykins, Baptist Health Lexington Board of Directors; and a special performance by baritone Michael Preacely.

Baptist Health Lexington will host an unveiling ceremony Tuesday of Baptist Health Hamburg’s construction sign to commemorate the first day of Congleton Hacker’s excavation at the new expansion site at Polo Club Boulevard in Hamburg, near Cabela’s.

