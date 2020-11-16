ABC 20/20 two-hour special includes new material to Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An investigative “20/20” by ABC News and The Courier Journal in Louisville, a part of the USA TODAY Network, takes a deep dive into the evidence in the Breonna Taylor case.

From 9-1-1 calls and interrogation tapes to jail house calls, surveillance photos and hundreds of pages of police records, the two-hour program searches for answers behind the night that claimed Taylor’s life.

- Advertisement -

On March 13 Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT and aspiring nurse, was shot to death by police who stormed her apartment while executing a search warrant.

It was a night that helped spark a racial reckoning in Louisville and across the world, raising questions about systemic racism and police brutality against Black Americans.

Through rare footage, never-before-heard details and new interviews, the program takes a stunning and comprehensive new look at the case. It features “Good Morning America” Co-anchor Michael Strahan’s exclusive interview with Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, an officer involved in the shooting, and Correspondent Deborah Roberts’ interviews with Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, and Ju’Niyah Palmer, Taylor’s sister.

The program also includes interviews with Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend; Bianca Austin, Taylor’s aunt; Jamarcus Glover, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend; and Lonita Baker, Ben Crump and Sam Aguiar, the Taylor family’s lawyers.

The show also features rare footage from the tragic night, including the moment the SWAT team arrived on scene, Walker’s arrest, which was ultimately dropped, Walker’s ride to the police station and more.

“20/20” with The Courier Journal airs on Friday, November 20 (9:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET) on ABC.

For the most up-to-date Breonna Taylor coverage, visit ABCNews.com and The Courier Journal.

“20/20” is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is senior producer, Terri Lichstein is senior broadcast producer, and Tom Berman, Joseph Diaz, Sabina Ghebremedhin, Jon Goodman, Keturah Gray, Denise Martinez-Ramundo, Stephanie Wash and Emily Wynn are producers of this episode.