Georgia-Pacific completes Bowling Green expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Georgia-Pacific has opened a $100 million expansion that will add 70 jobs making a familiar household product in Bowling Green and Warren County.

“Even in the midst of this pandemic, we are working every day to create more jobs and expand industry in Kentucky so we can emerge with more opportunities for our people,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This investment by Georgia-Pacific is significant and will allow for the manufacturing of quality, recognizable Dixie products that Kentuckians use every day.”

- Advertisement -

Georgia-Pacific completed an 80,000-square-foot expansion of its facility in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park, which increases production capacity for Dixie plates and bowls.

The company has completed several expansions since beginning operation in Warren County in 1992, and the facility currently accounts for about one-quarter of the company’s paper plate and bowl production.

Georgia-Pacific also maintains a Dixie facility in Lexington, employing nearly 500 Kentuckians in total. The company has invested more than $200 million in its Kentucky operations over the past seven years.

“This investment is about our customers and consumers, and I am incredibly proud of our Bowling Green team and excited about this growth and expansion,” said David Duncan, executive vice president for Georgia-Pacific’s Consumer Products Group. “Demand is strong and growing for our Dixie plates and bowls, and this expansion will allow us to produce more of those products that are valued for their unique combination of convenience and performance.”

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals.

The company’s brands include Quilted Northern, Angel Soft, Brawny, Dixie, enMotion, Sparkle, Mardi Gras and Vanity Fair.

The company also supplies building products to lumber, building materials dealers, and large DIY warehouse retailers. Georgia-Pacific operates more than 150 facilities and directly employs more than 30,000 people.

Georgia-Pacific is part of Kentucky’s growing paper products industry, which in the past five years attracted 35 projects, bringing a total of nearly $400 million in new investment and 734 announced full-time jobs.

“Georgia-Pacific’s global footprint is seen right here in Bowling Green; we are proud to have them here and are excited for their continued growth,” said Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.