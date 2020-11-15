Man wounded in exchange with Kentucky State Police trooper

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police say a trooper shot and wounded a man who threatened to harm himself and his father.

The agency said that a trooper was dispatched to a home in Pike County on Sunday morning after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Cory Whitehead, had threatened to hurt himself and his dad.

Whitehead later retrieved a firearm and refused to put the gun down when ordered to do so.

The agency said the trooper and Whitehead exchanged gunfire and Whitehead suffered a single gunshot to the hand.

He was taken to a hospital then jailed on a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.