RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Troopers say the phone lines are down at Kentucky State Police Post 7 in the Richmond area.

Post 7 covers Boyle, Clark, Estill, Garrard, Jackson, Jessamine, Lee, Lincoln, Madison, Mercer and Owsley counties.

While the line is down you can call 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency in your county.