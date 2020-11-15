Clark County Schools cancels in-person learning & athletics

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clark County Public Schools is canceling in-person, hybrid learning and all athletics until at least after Thanksgiving, according to a letter sent out by Superintendent Paul Christy Sunday afternoon.

Christy says families will be notified of a possible in-person return date before November 30, and it will depend on the Clark County infection rate.

According to the letter, families may continue to pick up meals between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm Monday through Friday at any school locations, excluding Preschool and Phoenix. This meal schedule will continue regardless of In-Person or Distance Learning.