Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says semi truck driver under influence during crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The sheriff’s office says a semi-truck driver is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a pick-up pulling a fifth wheel trailer.

The crash pushing the gooseneck inside the cab of the pickup truck.

Deputies say the accused is a 29-year-old from Colorado and was driving the semi around 7 p.m. Thursday night on West Cumberland Gap Parkway when the crash happened.

The semi driver was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and is scheduled to appear in court December 22.