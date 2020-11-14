Ice rink now open at Triangle Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Triangle Park in downtown Lexington opened its ice rink Saturday.

The Unified Trust Company ice rink is open Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sunday 1:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

It’s 15 dollars for an hour on the ice, which includes skate rental.

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced, and a reduced number of people will be allowed to skate at one time.

When Fayette County Public Schools is out of session the hours during the week will extend:

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. , Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday: 1:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Questions regarding the operation of the ice rink, including COVID-19 procedures and protocol should be directed to Dennis Hyde, Lexington Ice Center, at 859-269-5681.For more information about the Unified Trust Company Ice Rink and other events at Triangle Park, please visit triangleparklexington.org or downtownlex.com.