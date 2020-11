GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police is asking for your help identifying a man who is a suspect in an armed bank robbery.

Police say this man handed a teller at Fifth Third Bank on Lawson Drive a note saying he had a gun and was robbing the bank.

The man reportedly fled in a Black Ford Fusion around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

If you have any information about who this might be you’re asked to contact Georgetown Police.