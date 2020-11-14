Fayette rings up five highest consecutive days of new COVID cases

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
27

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With 187 new cases Friday, Fayette County now has recorded the five highest consecutive days of new coronavirus cases in the history of the outbreak.

The 187 new cases pushed the county’s total to 13,466 total since May 8 when the first case was confirmed in the county, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The county also recorded one new death, increasing the number of people lost to coronavirus-related causes at 104.

The county has had 2,133 cases already in November, which would make the first two weeks of the month the fourth highest month. November is easily on pace to break previous records, according to the Health Department.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October

Please follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public
We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

  • 13,000: Nov. 11
  • 12,000: Nov. 5
  • 11,000: Oct. 29
  • 10,000: Oct. 20
  • 9,000: Oct. 6
  • 8,000: Sept. 22
  • 7,000: Sept. 11
  • 6,000: Sept. 2
  • 5,000: Aug. 23
  • 4,000: Aug. 10
  • 3,000: July 28
  • 2,000: July 12
  • 1,000: June 10
  • 1: March 8
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 255 cases, Nov. 11
• 236 cases, Nov. 7
• 189 cases, Nov. 12
• 187 cases, Nov. 13
• 184 cases, Nov. 10
• 183 cases, Nov. 9
• 181 cases, Nov. 5
• 167 cases, Sept. 11
• 155 cases, Oct. 30
• 152 cases, Nov. 4
• 149 cases, Sept. 10
• 143 cases, Oct. 29
• 135 cases, Oct. 27
• 133 cases, Oct. 15
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 130 cases, Oct. 28
• 126 cases, Oct. 9
• 125 cases, Nov. 2, Nov. 6
• 124 cases, Sept. 18, Oct. 24
• 123 cases, Sept. 9
• 122 cases, Sept. 1
• 120 cases, Sept. 2
• 119 cases, Aug. 28
• 118 cases, Oct. 21, Oct. 31
• 117 cases, Nov. 3
• 116 cases, July 27
• 113 cases, Sept. 5, Sept. 16
• 112 cases, Aug. 27, Oct. 22
• 111 cases, Sept. 3
• 110 cases, Sept. 4, Sept. 25
• 108 cases, Sept. 12
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26, Nov. 8
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 97 cases, Sept. Nov. 1
• 96 cases, Sept. 14
• 92 cases, Sept. 13
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30, Sept. 20
• 88 cases, Aug. 29, Sept. 15, Sep. 19
• 87 cases, Aug. 19, Oct. 16
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 85 cases, Oct. 23
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22, Oct. 20
• 83 cases, Sept. 17, Sept. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1, Sept. 26
• 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6
• 80 cases, Aug. 12, Oct. 25
• 79 cases, Sept. 23
• 77 cases, Oct. 8
• 76 cases, Sept. 28, Oct. 1
• 75 cases, Oct. 3, Oct. 4
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 73 cases, Oct. 13
• 72 cases, Aug. 23, Oct. 5, Oct. 18
• 71 cases, Oct. 14
• 70 cases, Sept. 29
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 24
• 68 cases, Oct. 7
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2, Sept. 30
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25, Oct. 19
• 57 cases, Oct. 2, Oct. 26
• 56 cases, July 11, Oct. 6
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1