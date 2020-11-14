Fayette rings up five highest consecutive days of new COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With 187 new cases Friday, Fayette County now has recorded the five highest consecutive days of new coronavirus cases in the history of the outbreak.

The 187 new cases pushed the county’s total to 13,466 total since May 8 when the first case was confirmed in the county, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Saturday.

The county also recorded one new death, increasing the number of people lost to coronavirus-related causes at 104.

The county has had 2,133 cases already in November, which would make the first two weeks of the month the fourth highest month. November is easily on pace to break previous records, according to the Health Department.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

13,000: Nov. 11

12,000: Nov. 5

11,000: Oct. 29

10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: July 28

2,000: July 12

1,000: June 10

1: March 8

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: