State Senate Republicans keep top leadership

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Republican Senate Majority kept its top leadership during biennial leadership votes Friday morning.

Senate President Robert Stivers of Manchester was reelected for the top position in the Senate. Stivers has served in the Senate since 1997, and was elected by his peers as the Senate President in 2012. This is his fifth consecutive term as Senate President.

Senate President Pro Tempore David Givens of Greensburg was also reelected to his position by the caucus. Givens has served in the Senate since 2009, and was first chosen to serve as President Pro Tem in 2014.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer of Georgetown also retained his leadership position. Thayer has served in the Senate since 2003, and has held the title of Majority Floor Leader since 2012.

Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams of Louisville returns to her leadership position as well.

Adams first served in the Kentucky House of Representatives for four years before joining the Senate in 2015. This is her second consecutive term as Caucus Chair.

Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson of Bowling Green also kept his position. Wilson has served in the Senate since 2011, and has held his leadership position since 2017.

Both Senator Stivers and Senator Givens will be formally elected by the entire Senate body in January when the General Assembly convenes for the 2021 Legislative Session.