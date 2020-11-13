Residents urged to join Lexington’s three-day virtual Neighborhood Summit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The next Mayor’s Neighborhood Summit will take place online due to COVID-19 restrictions, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced Wednesday.

“We started the Mayor’s Neighborhood Summit program last year to provide information and resources to neighborhoods across Lexington,” Gorton said. “Last year’s summits had great participation and involvement from citizens across the city. Unfortunately, we cannot have in-person gatherings at this time, but we can have a virtual summit.”

A virtual format will still allow the City to provide information, and to answer questions.

The 2020 Mayor’s Virtual Neighborhood Summit will take place over three days, and cover topics on public works and infrastructure, the Mayor’s Commission for Racial Justice & Equality, and COVID-19 in Fayette County.

Each day will feature panelists who will discuss how these issues are affecting Lexington. They will also answer pre-submitted questions from the public.

Tuesday, November 17

From 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, panelists will discuss Lexington’s public works and infrastructure. Panelists include Mayor Gorton, Commissioner of Environmental Quality & Public Works Nancy Albright, Director of Water Quality Charles Martin, and Director of Project Management Brandi Peacher.

Wednesday, November 18

From 11 a.m.-Noon, Wednesday, November 18, panelists will discuss the Mayor’s Commission for Racial Justice & Equality. Panelists include Mayor Gorton, Mayor’s Commission for Racial Justice & Equality Co-Chairs Roszalyn Akins and Dr. Gerald L. Smith, and Commissioner of Social Services Chris Ford.

Thursday, November 19

From 10-11 a.m., Thursday, November 19, panelists will discuss COVID-19 in Fayette County. Panelists include Mayor Gorton, Lexington-Fayette County Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, and the Mayor’s Chief of Staff Tyler Scott.

How to submit questions

The public is encouraged to submit questions prior to Nov. 17. Questions can be submitted to summit@lexingtonky.gov, or by calling 859-258-3117.

Each day’s virtual session can be viewed live on LexTV – Spectrum channel 185, MetroNet channel 3, Windstream channels 3 and 20, and live-streamed at lexingtonky.gov/lextv.

For information on the Virtual Neighborhood Summit: lexingtonky.gov/neighborhoodsummit.